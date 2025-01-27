Citizens in trouble due to damage to Sahiwal Irrigation dept’s 75-year old record

SAHIWAL – The citizens, especially the farmers are in trouble due to damage to the irrigation department’s 75 years old record and employees’ alleged corruption in Sahiwal, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the employees were involved in illegal conversion of the office record into a residence and its disposal of the complete record.

The sources said that, after creation of Pakistan, all record in the Sahiwal Irrigation Department was maintained at the old Patwar Khana. However, due to the negligence, carelessness and collusion of the department’s staff, 75-year-old agricultural land, irrigation, and water tax records along with other documents collected from farmers were kept under the open sky and destroyed.

“The employees in connivance with the senior staff members damaged the record as they converted the record room into residence,” said the sources.

They said that conversion of a government office into a residence is a serious crime but despite several records of corruption. The officials faced many inquiries regarding corruption and other issues.

When contacted by Talha Zeeshan, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, LBD, on his phone number, and he assured that immediate action would be taken against the employees responsible for the destruction of records.

“The immediate action will be taken against the employees responsible for damaging the records,” said XEN Talha Zeeshan.