How Pakistanis can stay safe from UAE employment visa fraud? Key Tips

DUBAI – A significant number of Pakistani nationals travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for employment and some of them fall victim to fraud due to unawareness.

To keep the people safe from such illegal activities and fraud, the UAE has shared various tips that must be read before you travel to the Gulf country for job.

If a Pakistani national is offered a job in the UAE, he/she must get an offer letter issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The potential employees/candidates can verify the job offer’s validity at the UAE embassy Pakistan.

They can use the job offer number to verify employer’s validity at the MOHRE’s website (enquiry service – application status).

After you sign the offer letter, the employer will send you an employment visa to enter the UAE. Refer to points 8 and 9 below to verify visa/entry permit validity.

“You should know that the employer is responsible for payment of recruitment expenses as per the UAE’s Labour Law,” read the official statement.

Make sure that the company legally exists. You can search the company’s English and Arabic name in the National Economic register and get company details.

“Visit or tourist entry permit/visa does not give you right to work in the UAE. Working under visit or tourist visa will bring you penalties and legal liability,” the Arab country has warned.

Those who have entry permit/visa issued from Dubai, please verify its validity at the GDRFA’s website.

You can also verify validity of an entry permit/visa issued from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah at the eChannels platform.