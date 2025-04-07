AGL66▼ -4.41 (-0.06%)AIRLINK167.37▼ -8.18 (-0.05%)BOP10.42▼ -0.59 (-0.05%)CNERGY7.78▼ -0.51 (-0.06%)DCL8.67▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)DFML44.1▼ -3.74 (-0.08%)DGKC118.89▼ -13.21 (-0.10%)FCCL43.9▼ -3.33 (-0.07%)FFL15.12▼ -0.9 (-0.06%)HUBC135.99▼ -6.33 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.58▼ -0.72 (-0.05%)KEL4.2▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM5.59▼ -0.31 (-0.05%)MLCF55.89▼ -5.91 (-0.10%)NBP75▼ -3.5 (-0.04%)OGDC209.9▼ -16.87 (-0.07%)PAEL40.5▼ -4.3 (-0.10%)PIBTL9.9▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)PPL171.5▼ -14.42 (-0.08%)PRL34.2▼ -2.96 (-0.08%)PTC22.8▼ -1.25 (-0.05%)SEARL90.99▼ -9.3 (-0.09%)TELE7.42▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)TOMCL32.7▼ -1.75 (-0.05%)TPLP10.15▼ -0.88 (-0.08%)TREET20.3▼ -1.72 (-0.08%)TRG62.3▼ -3.7 (-0.06%)UNITY26.7▼ -1.54 (-0.05%)WTL1.29▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Complete guide for online registration to get attractive number plates for cars, motorcycles

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Citizens can now register through the e-Auction app and web portal to obtain their desired number plates for their cars and motorcycles.

According to details, the registration for attractive vehicle numbers for the month of April has begun through the e-Auction app developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise Department.

Deadline to register attractive vehicle numbers online is April 30, 2025

Interested individuals can register by April 30 to secure their preferred number plates.

The e-Auction app includes auctions for both motorcycle and car number plates, and the details of successful bidders will also be available on the app.

Here is a complete guide for online Registration in this video:

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the e-Auction system eliminates the need for citizens to visit the government offices.

He added that thanks to the app, the people can conveniently participate in the online bidding process from home and easily obtain the number of their choice.

How to download e-driving license on mobile phone? [Complete Process]

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

How to download e-driving license on mobile phone? [Complete Process]

  • Pakistan, Top News

Nine terrorists including ring leader killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

  • Pakistan

Punjab IGP nominates 37 officers for awards at World Police Summit 2025

  • Immigration, Pakistan

How many Pakistanis will perform Hajj 2025 under govt scheme? Here’s official data

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer