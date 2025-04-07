Complete guide for online registration to get attractive number plates for cars, motorcycles

LAHORE – The Citizens can now register through the e-Auction app and web portal to obtain their desired number plates for their cars and motorcycles.

According to details, the registration for attractive vehicle numbers for the month of April has begun through the e-Auction app developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise Department.

Deadline to register attractive vehicle numbers online is April 30, 2025

Interested individuals can register by April 30 to secure their preferred number plates.

The e-Auction app includes auctions for both motorcycle and car number plates, and the details of successful bidders will also be available on the app.

Here is a complete guide for online Registration in this video:

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the e-Auction system eliminates the need for citizens to visit the government offices.

He added that thanks to the app, the people can conveniently participate in the online bidding process from home and easily obtain the number of their choice.