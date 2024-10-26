Justice Yahya Afridi takes oath as 30th CJP today

ISLAMABAD – Justice Yahya Afridi is all set to sworn in as 30th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) today, October 26, replacing outgoing Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Presidency and it will be attended by judges of Supreme Court, high courts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chief ministers and several other officials.

Earlier this week, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Justice Yahya Afridi has been appointed for the period of three years from 26th October.

The appointment was made by the president under recently amended Articles 175A (3), 177 and 179 of the Constitution.

The summary for his appointment was sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz to the president after Justice Yahya Afridi’s name was proposed by the parliamentary committee.

On Tuesday night, Special Parliamentary Committee nominated Justice Yahya Afridi as the next Chief Justice after a meeting attended by government and some opposition members.

The much-expected appointment raised eyebrows as Justice Afridi is said to be the junior most among three candidates. As per rank, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was the senior most jurist while Muneeb Akhtar was sec0nd senior judge.

The members from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chose to boycott the session. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed disappointment over their absence but confirmed the committee has the required two-thirds majority to proceed.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted respectful nature of all three judges considered. The recent 26th Constitutional Amendment has changed the appointment process, now requiring recommendations from a Special Parliamentary Committee instead of a direct presidential appointment.