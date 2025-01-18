Petrol Tanker blast leaves over 60 dead amid fuel rush; rescue efforts underway

ABUJA – At least sixty people lost their lives in tragic petrol tanker explosion, that sent shockwaves across the West African nation.

The tragic incident occurred in Niger state when the tanker overturned, spilling fuel that later caught fire. Local authorities said several of the victims were local residents who rushed to collect spilled fuel despite warnings to stay away.

The explosion engulfed another tanker, compounding the disaster as large crowd that gathered to scoop fuel was unable to escape in time when the tanker exploded. So far, over sixty bodies have been recovered from the scene, and emergency responders managed to put out the fire.

The latest tragedy is latest in series of deadly petrol tanker accidents in Nigeria, a country facing a severe cost-of-living crisis. Fuel prices have surged by over 400% since President Bola Tinubu removed a longstanding fuel subsidy last year.

Nigerian government urged people to prioritize safety in the event of such accidents, reminding the public of the dangers involved with petrol tanker collisions.

The devastating explosion highlights ongoing safety concerns in Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, where these types of incidents have become increasingly frequent.

More Updates to follow on this…