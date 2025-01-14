Chinese authorities  mull sale  of TikTok’s US Operations to Elon Musk   

The Chinese officials are reportedly exploring the possibility of selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Elon Musk if the platform fails to avoid a proposed ban by US authorities.

According to a Bloomberg report cited by the foreign media, the Chinese officials prefer keeping TikTok under its parent company, ByteDance Ltd. However, with the US Supreme Court’s deadline approaching, urgent discussions are underway.

The US Supreme Court gave ByteDance until January 19 to either sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban over national security concerns.

The platform, used by approximately 170 million Americans, is under investigation for allegedly collecting US user data and posing risks to the national security.

Speculation about a ban has intensified as newly elected US President Donald Trump prepares to take office, with his administration expected to adopt a tough stance on China.

TikTok’s parent company has been fighting the proposed ban in court but the recent developments suggested the judges may uphold the decision.

If Elon Musk purchases TikTok, it could reshape the platform’s operations much like his acquisition of Twitter which he rebranded and transformed.

A potential ban or sale, after last year’s vote by US lawmakers in favor of the restriction, could significantly impact the social media landscape, affecting millions of the users and the broader industry.