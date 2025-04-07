Misguided politicisation of national interests

PAKISTAN is set to host the 2025 Minerals Investment Forum.

This event stands as a defining moment for the country’s economic future.

With trillions in untapped mineral reserves and a young, energetic population, the nation is opening its doors to global partnerships that could transform its economy.

But while Pakistan strives to strengthen ties and welcome opportunity, a few disconnected voices are trying to throw a wrench into the process.

One such voice is Mehlaqa Samdani, a US citizen who recently took to social media to urge American officials to distance themselves from the forum.

Cloaked in the language of “democracy” and “human rights,” her tweet attempts to politicize a vital economic platform—one aimed at creating jobs, attracting investment and driving development in Pakistan’s underdeveloped regions.

Let’s call this what it is: unhelpful interference.Ms.Samdani is not a Pakistani citizen.

She doesn’t live with the consequences of economic stagnation or limited job opportunities.

Her activism, from the comfort of a foreign country, comes with little understanding of the real needs of ordinary Pakistanis.

Her narrative is not just misinformed—it’s harmful.

Pakistan doesn’t need outsiders, detached from its struggles and triumphs, dictating the pace or direction of its progress.

While she and others sip coffee in foreign capitals, millions of Pakistanis are working hard every day to push the country forward—especially the youth, who make up over 60% of the population.

The Minerals Forum is more than a conference—it’s a lifeline.

It’s about revitalizing provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing infrastructure, jobs and hope to places long left behind.

Undermining such efforts is not activism; it’s sabotage.

Pakistan’s relationship with the United States has stood for over 75 years, built on cooperation and mutual respect.

Events like PMIF2025 should be seen as opportunities to deepen this partnership, not arenas for divisive campaigns.

Yes, democracy matters.

So does development.

And Pakistan is working toward both.

To the Diaspora and the international community: your support is vital, but it must be constructive.

Criticism rooted in reality and care is welcome—but attempts to derail economic progress from a distance do nothing but hurt those who are already fighting to build a better life.

Pakistan is not perfect, but it is progressing.

And it deserves a chance to grow without being pulled back by voices that no longer live its reality.

This is the time to support inclusive growth, create bridges—not barriers—and allow Pakistan’s people to define their destiny.

Our youth are ready, our resources are vast and our vision is clear.

Let us move forward together—without distractions, without division and with the dignity our nation deserves.

And we should stay away from such misguided politicization of national interests.

—The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. ([email protected])