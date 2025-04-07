Struggles of private school teachers

AS a child, I dreamed of becoming a teacher, believing I would be different from the ones I had encountered.

However, after struggling to secure a government job, I entered the private school sector—only to experience firsthand why so many teachers seem exhausted and disheartened.

Teaching is the profession that shapes all others, yet those who hold the future in their hands are often the most neglected.

Private school teachers wake up before dawn, preparing lessons with dedication.

Passionate about shaping young minds, they work tirelessly, yet beneath their commitment lies exhaustion, stress, and a profound sense of being undervalued.

Overworked and underpaid, they are expected to teach multiple subjects, manage administrative tasks, and oversee extracurricular activities—all without additional compensation.

Many stay up late grading papers and preparing lessons, only to be burdened with school events, student supervision, and classroom decorations.

Despite their tireless efforts, financial stability remains a distant dream.

Beyond excessive workloads, school politics further complicate their lives.

Favoritism often dictates promotions, sidelining dedicated educators who lack personal connections.

Those who question unfair treatment risk termination, forcing many to remain silent.

Merit and experience are routinely ignored, leaving teachers disillusioned and demotivated.

Talented educators are frequently pushed aside, not because they lack ability, but because they lack influence.

The pressure extends beyond professional challenges, deeply affecting teachers’ emotional and mental well-being.

Many suffer from depression and anxiety due to toxic work environments where their contributions go unnoticed.

Despite giving their best, teachers are often discarded without remorse once they are deemed replaceable.

Some are abruptly dismissed after years of service, replaced by others willing to work for lower pay.

Teaching is just one of the many roles private school educators must fulfill.

They are expected to be event organizers, disciplinarians, caretakers, and even administrators.

From arranging annual functions to conducting parent-teacher meetings, these extra duties consume time and energy without any recognition or financial reward.

Teachers are required to multitask constantly, yet their additional workload is rarely acknowledged.

Unlike government teachers, private school educators lack job security and essential benefits.

They work on short-term contracts, leaving them vulnerable to sudden dismissals.

Many schools do not offer health insurance, pensions, or paid leave, making their financial and personal lives even more uncertain.

The constant fear of replacement forces them to endure unfair conditions, as speaking out could mean losing their livelihood.

The long hours, lack of appreciation, and job instability take a toll, leading to burnout and emotional exhaustion.

These teachers are expected to be role models for students, but no one asks who supports them in return.

It is time to acknowledge and address the silent suffering of private school teachers.

Schools must offer fair wages, reasonable working hours, and a transparent system for promotions and benefits.

Above all, teachers need job security and a work environment that values their dedication.

They are more than just employees—they are mentors, guides, and the backbone of the nation’s future.

It is time they receive the respect, support, and fairness they rightfully deserve.

—The writer is contributing columnist.