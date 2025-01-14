Punjab amends Wildlife Act, enhances fine on illegal hunting

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee has approved amendments to the Wildlife Act 1974 after 14 years.

In a session held at the Punjab Assembly, it was announced that special courts would be established to take action against crimes such as violence against wildlife, illegal possession, and other offenses.

These amendments aim to ensure the protection of wildlife through various measures.

Senior Provincial Minister and Minister for Wildlife, Maryam Aurangzeb, briefed the committee on the amendments, stating that violations of wildlife laws or cruelty towards animals could result in fines of up to Rs5 million.

A new board, “Protected Areas and Wildlife Management,” has been established to oversee these efforts. Special centers will be set up for the breeding, treatment, and protection of wildlife.

For the first time in Punjab, drones and advanced technology will be used for wildlife monitoring. Additionally, a helpline, 1107, has been launched for complaints and information.

The Punjab government has also initiated a project worth 1.73 billion rupees to promote wildlife conservation and tourism. Work is progressing rapidly on projects such as a 7D wildlife cinema and a moving theater.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that a major hospital for wildlife treatment will be established at a cost of 1.47 billion rupees. A 60-million-rupee internship program for youth has also been launched. Moreover, an educational and exhibition center will be set up in Lahore at a cost of 800 million rupees, along with a 360-degree virtual zoo and a digital wildlife map.