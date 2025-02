Champions Trophy 2025 Matches in Lahore; full schedule here

Champions Trophy 2025 is almost here and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will host several games, as fans are excited for action in cultural capital.

The tournament remained in limelight with millions of fans eyes looking at their favourite players to shine this year. The key games include Australia vs England on February 22, Afghanistan vs England on February 26, and Afghanistan vs Australia on February 28, all at 2:00 PM.

The second semifinal will take place on March 5, followed by the final on March 9. with the final venue depending on India’s qualification. These matches at Gaddafi Stadium promise to deliver thrilling cricket action.

Champions Trophy 2025 Matches

Date Day Match Time (Local Time) Venue February 22 Saturday Australia vs England 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium February 26 Wednesday Afghanistan vs England 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium February 28 Friday Afghanistan vs Australia 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, March 5 Wednesday Second semifinal 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, March 9 Sunday Final 9:00 AM Gaddafi Stadium, or Dubai

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule