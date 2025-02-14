Pakistan Air Force fighter Jets to kick off ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Style

KARACHI – Fans are buzzing with excitement as Pakistan Air Force jets are set to light up the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony scheduled in Karahci on February 19, 2025.

The South Asian nation is gearing to host ICC Champions Trophy after three decades with tournament featuring top teams like Australia, India, and Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked hard to bring the tournament to Pakistan, overcoming various hurdles to ensure its success.

PAF Jets in Champions Trophy Ceremony

Reports shared by local media said the PCB is planning sa pecial surprise for fans in port city of Karachi for opening match of the 8-team tournament.

Sources familiar with development said PAF fighter jets will bring joy to country’s largest city, as event will showcase aerobatic displays by Pakistan Air Force aircraft, including the JF-17 Thunder and F-16 jets.

The combat jets will perform daring aerobatic maneuvers, adding excitement to Champions Trophy ceremony. These aerial stunts will be executed by the renowned ‘Sherdil’ team, known for their precision and skill.

Rehearsals for the event were actively underway on Friday, with the jets showcasing their capabilities in preparation for the grand performance. The event will feature 15 matches, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match in Karachi. The final is scheduled for March 9.