Unyielding resolve

DURING an interaction with university students, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir unequivocally reaffirmed steadfast commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism. His call for these elements to surrender before the state if they seek mercy reflects a clear message: there is no room for tolerance for those who create mischief and violence in the name of religion.

General Munir drew from the Holy Quran, highlighting the severe punishment outlined for those who perpetuate disorder and sow the seeds of violence. His stance was firm and resolute: terrorism, in any form, has no place in Pakistan or Islam. He emphasized that the Khawarij’s twisted interpretation of Islam does not align with the true spirit of the religion and Pakistan will never allow such perversion to dictate the country’s future. Our fight against terrorism is ongoing, with daily anti-terrorism operations being conducted across the country. Security forces continue to carry out these operations with determination, often putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of the nation. The sacrifices these brave men and women made in the line of duty are not lost on the nation.

Every fallen soldier and every security personnel who continues to serve deserves our most profound respect and gratitude. Their courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of patriotism. The people will never forget these sacrifices. As the country moves forward in this battle against terrorism, one thing is clear: with such unwavering commitment and resolve, the day is not far when Pakistan will be free from the clutches of the menace, which will lead to creating an environment in which economic progress can take root. Terrorism, which has long stood as an obstacle to development, must be eradicated for the nation to flourish truly. With every operation, with every sacrifice and with every success in this battle, Pakistan grows stronger. There is a hope that this resolve will pave the way for a prosperous and peaceful future and that Pakistan will emerge as a beacon of stability and progress in the region.