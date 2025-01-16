AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at Mumbai residence

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed By Intruder At Mumbai Residence
MUMBAI – Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was injured after he was attacked with knife during a robbery attempt at his residence in Mumbai, local police confirmed on Thursday.

Khan was shifted to hospital following the attack, which took place around midnight at his house in Bandra area, Indian media reported.

Initial information revealed that an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan’s house when both engaged in a scuffle.

Reports said some family members of the actor were also present in the house when the intruder attacked him.

The husband of Kareena Kapoor is under treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and he is said to be out of dangner.

