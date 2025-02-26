Another case filed against Rajab Butt for allegedly threatening TikToker Umer Butt

LAHORE – Social media sensation Rajab Butt continues to remain in headlines as the Tiktoker faced another case for allegedly threatening TikTok star Umer Fayyaz Butt.

The internet personality with around 6 million followers on YouTube is nominated along with Mann Dogar, Haider Shah, along with armed men, who came up at Umer Fayyaz’s house to intimidate him.

The complaint said Mann Dogar and his accomplices used offensive language and issued threats during TikTok live session, and that the incident was an attack on his dignity, so he moved to local police for legal action against the social media star.

Rajab Butt vs Umer Butt Dispute

The development comes as Umer Butt mentioned family members of Rajab in a TikTok live session. In response, Rajab Butt defended his family and criticized Umer Butt and his brother Ali Butt, questioning their credibility and accusing them of damaging the reputations of several girls.

Rajab then issued warning to Umer and Ali Butt, threatening to expose their personal secrets if they continued to target his mother and sister in their online disputes. Fans are shocked to see the dispute between these social media stars who were spotted at the wedding of YouTuber.

Rajab Butt Case

YouTuber Rajab Butt was arrested last year for illegally possessing lion cub and displaying weapons. He was later released on bail. The YouTuber gained significant popularity, especially among younger audiences. Police, along with the Wildlife Department, raided his home in Lahore following reports of the illegal activities.

Another case was registered against Rajab after allegedly disrespecting Namaz in one of his videos. Butt sought the bail due to concerns that he might be arrested upon entering Karachi.

The case was registered at the Hyderi Police Station in Karachi after court orders, following public outrage over the video. The complainant, Riaz Ali, emphasized the importance of taking action to deter other social media influencers from disrespecting Islamic values.

The social media star however issued public apology and met with several religious scholars, including Allama Makhdum Asim and Mufti Ashiq Hussain, to clarify his intentions.