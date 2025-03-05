Shamoon comes in support of Fahad Mustafa over Rajab Butt’s response about family vlogging

KARACHI – Famous Vlogger Rajab Butt made headlines after he responded to Fahad Mustafa’s comments about family vlogging.

Another actor Shamoon Abbasi has come in support of his co-actor Fahad Mustafa over Rajab Butt’s response about family vlogging.

Fahad had criticized all family bloggers, saying that they are selling their families to create content. In response, Rajab Butt gave Fahad a quick response, and said that he did not even know who Fahad Mustafa is.

He also mentioned that he could not respect the people who did not do big things themselves, and that respected people earn their own respect.

Shamoon Abbasi has also come forward in support of Fahad Mustafa, providing a polite response to Rajab Butt in a message posted on social media. In his statement, Shamoon also discussed the struggle of actors to build their careers and the unparalleled fame they achieve.

In his video message, Shamoon Abbasi addressed Rajab Butt, saying, “I want to tell him that Fahad Mustafa is a big name. He has been a part of the showbiz industry for over 20 years. I would like to say that actors earn fans from every field because of their talent and work,”.

Shamoon further defended Fahad Mustafa, saying, “An actor leaves their home early in the morning searching for work, opportunities and payments. Actors go through a tough and grueling routine but it might be difficult for you to understand what they experience. I’m not saying you’re inferior but the way you speak with arrogance is not positive,”.

Shamoon took a dig at Rajab Butt and other vloggers, saying, “All digital creators working on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram rely on these apps for their work. God forbid, if these platforms shut down, what will you do? But Fahad Mustafa will still go to his work,”.

Shamoon Abbasi’s video is going viral on social media, and users are praising the actor’s organized and polite response, while criticizing Rajab Butt.