Youtuber Rajab Butt Raps Fahad Mustafa Over Family Vlogging Criticism

KARACHI – YouTube star Rajab Butt continues to remain in headlines, as this time the social media sensation responded to actor and host Fahad Mustafa over viral trend of family vlogging.

Butt, who is facing several legal cases, amassed millions of followers in recent years. Known for his bold personality, Rajab often finds himself in the middle of controversies. In his recent podcast, the YouTuber shared insights into his journey and addressed ongoing criticisms and issues.

When asked about criticism, Rajab said he is done with clickbait videos with misleading captions about him. He lamented negative criticism, especially on TikTok and other sites.

Rajab Butt and Fahad Mustafa

The internet sensation also shared views on Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa, who lambasted family vloggers for allegedly exploiting their families. He, however, responded to comment by admitting that he did not know who Fahad Mustafa was and could not respect someone who didn’t act like a senior figure.

He further added that while he focused on creating his own content, many actors also engage in similar practices of exploiting others. Rajab however praisedHira Mani, with whom he collaborated for music video, applauding her professionalism and the support she provided throughout the shoot.

Butt’s appearance give fans deeper look into controversies surrounding his career and his perspective on the criticism he faces from both media and fellow celebrities.