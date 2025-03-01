Yashma Gill says her debit card is with staff, doesn’t track expenses

LAHORE – Yashma Gill revealed that her debt card is with her house help and assistant and they spend as they wish, and she does not even keep track of the expenses.

“I told that friend, ‘I spend more than I earn!,” said the Bebaak actress while responding to very interesting questions in a recent interview.

The actress also referred to fellow actress Hania Aamir as her sister.

The host mentioned that a video of the surprise birthday party Yashma arranged for Hania Aamir had gone viral on social media. The host further asked, “You spent millions on Hania’s birthday party—what was the reason behind such an expense?,”



Laughing, Yashma responded, “Since it was a surprise birthday party, of course, it cost a lot. But if you’re asking me to reveal the budget, I won’t tell you!,”.

She added, “Hania Aamir is my best friend, and she is like a sister to me.”

Later in the interview, the host asked, “What do you spend the most money on?”

Yashma gave an example, saying, “Lately, I have been thinking about buying a house. I mentioned it to a friend, and they started suggesting properties at insanely high prices!.”