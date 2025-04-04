Lahore gears up for Punjabi Culture Day

LAHORE – The District Administration has started preparations to celebrate Punjabi Culture Day on April 14 with the commitment to preserve the rich cultural heritage.

The Punjab government has announced observing April 14 as Punjab Culture Day.

All officers, employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and students, both male and female, will be required to wear traditional Punjabi dresses while attending public and private offices and educational institutions.

Officers and staff will wear traditional Punjabi turbans, dhoti, kurta, and khussa. Female employees and students will wear shalwar kameez with chunni, and traditional shoes.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has instructed all staff to dress up in traditional Punjabi attire on the designated day. He emphasised the significance of Punjabi Culture Day in safeguarding the region’s traditions.

He underscored the importance of making collective efforts to protect and promote Punjab culture.