BISE Faisalabad 9th Class results 2025 declared – Check online

FAISALABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Wednesday (August 20) declared the 9th class results of first annual examination of 2025.

The Faisalabad board’s jurisdiction comprises the districts of Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh and every year thousands of students appear in class 9 annual examinations.

These results mark the completion of first year of secondary education. For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication.

The Faisalabad board is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

Good performance in these results can shape a student’s academic and career path, leading to future opportunities in various fields.

Faisalabad Board Class 9 Toppers 2025

The names of the toppers of the BISE Faisalabad will be updated as these are officially released by the board.

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Faisalabad can check the results using the three different ways.

Through Website

Candidates can check their class 9th results by visiting the official websites of the Faisalabad Board (http://iadmission.bisefsd.edu.pk/Default.aspx).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800240.

Gazette

The results can also be checked through official gazette, which can be downloaded from official website or gotten from the board office.

9th Class Paper Rechecking

The students of BISE Faisalabad can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the result announcement in case of not satisfied with the results.