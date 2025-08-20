Multan Board 9th class results 2025 – Methods to check quickly

MULTAN– The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Wednesday declared the class 9th results of first annual examination 2025.

The class 9 result has great importance for thousands of students each year. These results mark the completion of first part of secondary education.

Achieving good score in 9th class can help students bag a good percentage in matric and they can choose the field of their interest in future studies.

Multan Board Matric Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Multan can check the results using the three different methods.

Website

Candidates can check their class 9th results by visiting the official websites of the Multan Board (https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800293.

Complete Gazette

The gazette is issued by the board on its official website after declaring the results or it can also be bought from the board’s office. It is helpful in knowing the result in case a student lost his/her roll number slip or forget it.