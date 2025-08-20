BISE Lahore board 9th Class results 2025 – how to check online

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday (August 20) declared the 9th class results 2025.

The Lahore board’s jurisdiction is currently limited to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib and every year thousands of students appear in annual exams.

These results mark the completion of first year of secondary education. For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication.

The Lahore board is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

Lahore Board Class 9 Position Holders 2025

The names of the toppers of the BISE Lahore will be shared here as these are officially announced by the board.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Lahore can check the results using the three different ways.

Through Website

Candidates can check their class 9th results by visiting the official websites of the Lahore Board (https://www.biselahore.com/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800291.

Gazette

The results can also be checked through official gazette, which can be downloaded from official website (https://www.biselahore.com/) or gotten from the board office.

9th Class Paper Rechecking

The students of BISE Lahore can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the result announcement in case of not satisfied with the results.