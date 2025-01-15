Bilawal Bhutto among world leaders to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ex-foreign minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Reports online claimed that Bhutto scion has been invited to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in a personal capacity. During his expected visit, the PPP leader will also interact with other leaders at key events.

He is expected to travel to the US capital in the coming days to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump. Besides Bilawal, several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have also been invited to the event.