Bilawal Bhutto among world leaders to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony

Bilawal Bhutto Among World Leaders To Attend Donald Trumps Swearing In Ceremony
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ex-foreign minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Reports online claimed that Bhutto scion has been invited to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in a personal capacity. During his expected visit, the PPP leader will also interact with other leaders at key events.

He is expected to travel to the US capital in the coming days to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump. Besides Bilawal, several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have also been invited to the event.

The second inauguration of Trump is slated for January 20, 2025, as he will begin with service at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., followed by tea at the White House. He will then deliver his inaugural address, sign key documents, and attend a lunch.

A parade from the Capitol to the White House will follow, and in the evening, Trump will attend three inaugural balls. Over hundred fifty thousand people are expected to attend event, including US senators, congresspeople, and invited guests.  Outgoing President Joe Biden, Vice President Harris, and former presidents like George W. Bush and Barack Obama are also expected.

Web Desk (Lahore)

