Pakistani Students make nation proud at Harvard Model United Nations Dubai 2025

DUBAI – Pakistani students shine on global stage, clinching awards at prestigious Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) conference, held recently in United Arab Emirates.

The event organized by Harvard University amssed over 1,000 delegates from around three dozen nations including Pakistan. Pakistani student Shehram Wasi, son of poet Wasi Shah, was among those who made nation proud, showcasing his exceptional skills and leadership qualities at global platforms.

After adding a feather to his cap, Shehram expressed gratitude towards his tutors for their unwavering support and training, which according to him bring success. He also conveyed his pride in representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform.

Harvard Model United Nations Dubai 2025 conference was organized by Harvard University International Relations Council, in partnership with Worldview Education.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, both extended their support and congratulations to the Pakistani teams for their outstanding achievements at the event.