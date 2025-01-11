Imran Khan’s release matter for courts: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the release of PTI founder Imran Khan is a matter for the courts.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that Imran Khan’s release is a judicial issue and not under the government’s purview. He was talking to the local media in Sialkot on Saturday.

He remarked, “They claim that an offer was made to transfer him to Bani Gala, but such an offer is nothing more than their own wishes, which have no basis in reality,”.

Khawaja Asif further added that the country’s economy is gradually stabilizing, and if the peace prevailed, Pakistan could achieve self-sufficiency.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah had also denied the reports suggesting that the government had offered to transfer Imran Khan to Bani Gala.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated that both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and retired Lt. General Faiz Hameed were partners.

Khawaja Asif alleged that both were involved in major political maneuvers.

“Faiz Hameed played a pivotal role in bringing Imran Khan to power,” said Khawaja Asif while talking to the reporters outside the parliament house in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Khawaja Asif said the future of the PTI leader’s military trial would be determined by the legal proceedings, recalling how numerous civilians were subjected to military trials during PTI’s time in government.

He further pointed out that the alliance between Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed began before the 2018 elections and persisted after, including during the May 9 events. According to Asif, evidence would eventually emerge showing how the Results Transmission System (RTS) was allegedly manipulated to assist PTI in gaining power and silencing its opponents.

On Tuesday, former DG ISI Lt. Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was formally indicted for political involvement, violating the Official Secrets Act and other charges.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Faiz Hameed began on August 12, 2024, under relevant sections of the Pakistan Army Act.

The ISPR said, “On 12 August 2024, the FGCM process was initiated against Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under the Pakistan Army Act. He has been formally charged with engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals,”.

Faiz Hameed is being provided all legal rights as per the law during the ongoing proceedings.

The ISPR further made it clear that the investigation also included Faiz Hameed’s alleged involvement in creating unrest which led to incidents such as the May 9, 2023 events allegedly in collaboration with the political figures to destabilize the country.