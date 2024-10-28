AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Best Camera Mobile Phones you can buy within Rs50000 in Pakistan in 2024

Best Camera Mobile Phones You Can Buy Within Rs50000 In Pakistan In 2024
If you are looking to buy a camera-centric phone in Pakistan with a budget of Rs50000, you came to fight place. We will cover several points to help you out getting a camera phone in Pakistan.

In competitive smartphone market in Pakistan, several new models surfaced online, offering impressive features at budget-friendly prices.

Best Camera Phones in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 30 Pro – Rs45999

Tecno Spark 30 Pro comes with high-resolution 108 MP camera, complemented by 256 GB of internal storage, making it an excellent choice for photography lovers and media consumers.

ZTE Nubia Focus 5G – Rs44,999

ZTE Nubia Focus 5G comes with 6.6-inch display and dual-camera setup with 108 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary lens.

With 256 GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery, it caters to users who seek both performance and quality.

Realme C63 – Rs44,999

Realme C63 features a 6.75-inch display and a 50 MP camera, alongside 256 GB of storage and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

Vivo Y18 – Rs42,999

Vivo also comes with multiple options including 6.56-inch display and a dual-camera system featuring a 50 MP lens, this smartphone combines style and functionality. It offers 256 GB of storage and a dependable 5000 mAh battery.

Realme C65 – Rs49,999

Realme C65 offers slightly larger 6.67-inch display and a dual-camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP). With 256 GB of built-in storage and a 5000 mAh battery, this phone promises to deliver solid performance for its price.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 – Rs42,999

Redmi 13 features large 6.79-inch display and a dual-camera system (108 MP + 2 MP). With its 5000 mAh battery and 256 GB of storage, it’s ideal for users who need a device that can handle heavy usage.

itel S23 Plus – Rs44,999

A reliable device with good specifications, it targets users looking for value.

Samsung Galaxy A05s – Rs44,999

Offers versatility with a triple-camera system and a strong battery, making it suitable for various needs.

Vivo Y17s – Rs42,999

This model combines style with good camera performance, making it attractive to many users.

Realme C67 – Rs44,999

Another strong contender with a powerful camera and competitive pricing, appealing to photography enthusiasts.

Best Mobile Phones to buy within Rs50000 in Pakistan in 2024

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

