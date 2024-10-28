Best Camera Mobile Phones you can buy within Rs50000 in Pakistan in 2024

If you are looking to buy a camera-centric phone in Pakistan with a budget of Rs50000, you came to fight place. We will cover several points to help you out getting a camera phone in Pakistan.

In competitive smartphone market in Pakistan, several new models surfaced online, offering impressive features at budget-friendly prices.

Best Camera Phones in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 30 Pro – Rs45999

Tecno Spark 30 Pro comes with high-resolution 108 MP camera, complemented by 256 GB of internal storage, making it an excellent choice for photography lovers and media consumers.

ZTE Nubia Focus 5G – Rs44,999

ZTE Nubia Focus 5G comes with 6.6-inch display and dual-camera setup with 108 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary lens.

With 256 GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery, it caters to users who seek both performance and quality.

Realme C63 – Rs44,999

Realme C63 features a 6.75-inch display and a 50 MP camera, alongside 256 GB of storage and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

Vivo Y18 – Rs42,999

Vivo also comes with multiple options including 6.56-inch display and a dual-camera system featuring a 50 MP lens, this smartphone combines style and functionality. It offers 256 GB of storage and a dependable 5000 mAh battery.

Realme C65 – Rs49,999

Realme C65 offers slightly larger 6.67-inch display and a dual-camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP). With 256 GB of built-in storage and a 5000 mAh battery, this phone promises to deliver solid performance for its price.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 – Rs42,999

Redmi 13 features large 6.79-inch display and a dual-camera system (108 MP + 2 MP). With its 5000 mAh battery and 256 GB of storage, it’s ideal for users who need a device that can handle heavy usage.

itel S23 Plus – Rs44,999

A reliable device with good specifications, it targets users looking for value.

Samsung Galaxy A05s – Rs44,999

Offers versatility with a triple-camera system and a strong battery, making it suitable for various needs.

Vivo Y17s – Rs42,999

This model combines style with good camera performance, making it attractive to many users.

Realme C67 – Rs44,999

Another strong contender with a powerful camera and competitive pricing, appealing to photography enthusiasts.