Ccp Engages Chain Stores To Curb Deceptive Marketing Practices

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) hosted an interactive session with the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) to reinforce self-regulation and promote compliance with Competition Law, with a special focus on curbing deceptive marketing practices.

Bushra Naz Malik (Member, CCP) led the session alongside senior officials, including Shahzad Hussain (Director General) and Qasim Khan (Senior Joint Director).

CAP was represented by Tariq Mehboob (Co-Founder and Patron-in-Chief), Asfandyar Farrukh (Co-Founder and Chairman), and Ahsen Mahmood (Senior Vice Chairman).

During session, Ms. Malik reiterated the CCP’s commitment to fostering fair competition across sectors, highlighting that sector-specific guidelines are soon to be issued to strengthen compliance within the retail industry. She also underscored CCP’s focus on raising awareness and building capacity among stakeholders, including retail sector participants, on Competition Law and compliance.

Mr Mehboob highlighted CAP’s substantial economic contribution, representing over 150 retail businesses generating more than PKR 2000 billion in revenue per annum. He highlighted challenges faced by CAP members, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness of anti-competitive practices, such as deceptive claims and misleading discounts, to prevent financial penalties and reputational harm.

Mr. Farrukh reinforced the importance of training and awareness initiatives led by the CCP, which would help CAP members align their business strategies and practices with Competition Law.

The CCP and CAP agreed to continue their partnership to foster a competitive and compliant retail landscape, benefiting both the economy and consumers alike.