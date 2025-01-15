Babar Azam may break Imran Khan’s record in Test series against West Indies

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top batter Babar Azam has a chance to break former captain Imran Khan’s record during the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

The first Test match of the home series between Pakistan and the West Indies will commence on Friday. In this match, former national team captain Babar Azam has an opportunity to break the record held by the legendary Imran Khan.

Imran Khan currently stands as the fifth-highest run-scorer for Pakistan against the West Indies in international cricket, with a total of 1,977 runs.

Babar Azam, with 1,676 runs against the Caribbean side, needs just 301 more runs to surpass the iconic cricketer.

If Babar succeeds in scoring 302 runs, he will enter the top five list of Pakistan’s highest run-scorers against the West Indies by replacing Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that the two-match Test series against the West Indies marked Pakistan’s final series in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.