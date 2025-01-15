Car, motorcycle valid driving license fee in Sindh – January 2025

KARACHI – Citizens of Sindh are required to obtain the driving license if they want to drive car, motorcycle or any other vehicle in the province.

The citizens riding the vehicles without the license can face fines or legal action for driving without it.

The Driving License Sindh department is the competent authority to issue the license for car, motorcycle and other vehicles to the drivers who clear the theoretical and practical tests.

Who Can Apply for Driving License?

Any person male / female of the minimum age of 18 years can apply for a driving license. Prior to visit at D.L Branch, it is necessary to obtain Online Pre-Appointment.

After obtaining pre-appointment token, the applicant has to appear (physically) at concerned driving license branch, having original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

After registration, the applicant has to appear before medical officer for fitness as laid down Motor Vehicle Ordinance -1965.

Before getting permanent license, applicants are required to obtain a learner’s driving license, which is valid for one year.

Car, Motorcycle Driving License Validity

The traffic department issues permanent car, motorcycle driving license with two different validity duration – three years and five years – with different fee structure.

Car+Motorcycle Driving License Fee January 2025

The fee for Car + Motor Cycle driving license stands unchanged so far as fee for the document with three year validity stands at Rs1,410 while the fee for five-year validity would be Rs1,860.

Other Fixed Fee Charges For License

1. Lamination Rs. 250

2. Nadra Rs. 65

3. Medical Rs. 100

4. Correction Rs. 310

5. Duplicate Rs. 360

6. PSV Rs. 500

7. TCS (Karachi) Rs. 38

(Outside Karachi) Rs. 55