AGL37.76▲ 1.18 (0.03%)AIRLINK187.99▼ -8.66 (-0.04%)BOP10.18▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY6.6▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL8.61▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML37.65▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)DGKC99.22▲ 3.99 (0.04%)FCCL34.1▲ 1.08 (0.03%)FFL16.72▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC126.5▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM6.6▲ 0.23 (0.04%)MLCF43.6▲ 1.38 (0.03%)NBP60.53▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC212.3▼ -0.73 (0.00%)PAEL42.2▲ 1.33 (0.03%)PIBTL8.4▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL184.63▲ 1.06 (0.01%)PRL38.01▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC24.27▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL94.99▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE8.73▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.76▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP12.48▲ 0.27 (0.02%)TREET22.75▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG63.8▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)UNITY33.1▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Azerbaijan visit visa latest fee in Pakistan from January 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a visit visa before traveling to Azerbaijan as a tourist.

Azerbaijan receives a huge number of tourists from across the world as it offers the blend of rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical places.

The capital city, Baku, is a vibrant metropolis where modern architecture blends with historic landmarks. Visitors can also explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), visit the iconic Flame Towers, and stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard during their visit to the country.

Azerbaijan has launched an online service to issue e-visit visas to citizens of various countries, including Pakistanis.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan January 2025

Azerbaijan offers two categories – Standard and Urgent – for issuance of a visit visas to the tourists.

The fee for single- entry 30 days e-visit visa for Azerbaijan in standard category stands at $20. As of January 10, 2025, one US dollar is equal to Rs278.5 therefore the fee for Azerbaijan 30-day visit visa in rupees will be Rs5,570.

The consideration period for this category ranges between 3 to 5 days.

The fee for electronic visit visa for Pakistan nationals in urgent category stands at $50 or Rs13,925. The consideration period for visa application in urgent category is three to five hours.

Pakistani citizens can obtain the electronic visa with three steps via the “ASAN Visa” system.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

IHC allows PTI MNA Sardar Latif Khan Khosa to travel abroad

  • Featured, Pakistan

Property tax imposed on 5-marla houses as new system enforced in Punjab

  • Pakistan

Weather update: PMD predicts new rain system in Pakistan

  • Featured, Pakistan

Special Savings Certificate latest profit rate from January 2025

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer