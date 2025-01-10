Malala Yousafzai due in Pakistan to attend Global Summit on Education for Girls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani female education activist, and Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to attend summit on girls’ education hosted by Pakistan – her homeland where she was born but forced to leave after attack.

The 27-year-old is now excited to join Muslim leaders from around the globe for critical conference on girls’ education,” she said in a social media post.

The Oxford graduate said On Sunday, I’ll speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls.”

Islamabad 2-day summit will be held in the capital city over Sunday, focusing on girls’ education in Muslim communities.

Malala remains vocal against Taliban’s ban on girls’ education in northwestern Pakistan. She survived the attack, but continued her activism and in 2014 became youngest-ever recipient of Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote education for children worldwide.

After her recovery, she continued her education and activism, addressing United Nations and writing memoir, I Am Malala.