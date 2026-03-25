CANBERRA – Australia has put temporary ban on the visit visa of Iranian citizens, citing concerns over immigration compliance amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions.

The move affects Iranian nationals holding visit visas, who will be temporarily barred from entering Australia.

However, no such ban or announcement has been made for Israeli citizens who are also feeling the brunt of Netanyahu’s imposed war in the region, and the Israelis are forced to undergo shelters’ protection in Capital Tel Aviv and other cities.

Australia’s interior minister said the decision was taken to safeguard the integrity of the immigration system, amid fears that some visitors may not be able to return within the permitted timeframe due to the evolving situation in Iran.

The government showed that the restrictions are temporary and will be reviewed in light of developments in the region.

Iran welcomes women’s football team after asylum controversy

On March 20, Iranian authorities organized a public reception for the national women’s football team following their return from Australia, where several members had briefly sought asylum before abandoning the claims amid controversy and allegations of external pressure on their families.

Six players and one member of the team’s support staff had applied for asylum during the Women’s Asian Cup trip earlier this month. The move came after criticism from conservative circles in Iran over the team’s failure to sing the national anthem ahead of their opening match.

Subsequently, five individuals reversed their decision and returned to Iran with the rest of the squad, including captain Zahra Ghanbari. Their case drew international attention, particularly against the backdrop of heightened tensions linked to the US-Israel confrontation with Iran.

Human rights activists have alleged that Iranian officials pressured the families of the players, including summoning parents for questioning. In contrast, Iranian authorities have claimed that Australia attempted to encourage the athletes to defect.

A large crowd, estimated in the thousands and many carrying Iranian flags, gathered in Tehran’s Valiasr Square on Thursday evening to welcome the team, according to state media visuals. The square has recently hosted several pro-government gatherings.

A large billboard at the venue displayed the slogan “My Choice. My Homeland,” alongside images of the players in their national jerseys and mandatory headscarves saluting the Iranian flag.

Addressing the gathering, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said the athletes remained committed to their country and national symbols. “These players are devoted to their homeland, flag, leadership, and the revolution,” he stated.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani also welcomed the team, telling them that the nation had been awaiting their return and expressing a warm reception on behalf of the country.