Punjab updates on 41 toll plazas as digitalization drive gains momentum

LAHORE – The Punjab highway department has decided to digitize all manual toll plazas across the province to eliminate overcharging, reduce corruption, and introduce transparency into toll collection.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Construction and Communications, Malik Sohib Ahmed Bhurth, where the digitalization process for toll plazas was reviewed in detail.

The minister stated that all 41 toll plazas will be digitalized in phases, and modern dashboards will be introduced to improve cash collection systems.

Field officers were reprimanded over complaints of overcharging, with strict action and legal proceedings ordered against those involved.

For public convenience, e-tag (M-Tag) facilities will be made available at all toll plazas, ensuring smoother vehicle passage and transparent payment processing.

Authorities also confirmed that toll plaza infrastructure is being upgraded to meet modern standards.