Pakistan mulls quota-based petrol allocation through digital system

ISLAMABAD – The federal government decided to implement a quota-based system for the allocation of petrol as part of efforts to regulate the distribution of petroleum products through a digital platform, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

Under the proposed plan, a mobile application is being developed that would enable consumers to register and manage their fuel usage.

The move is likely due to energy crisis amid US-backed Israel war on Iran.

The citizens, they said, would be required to download the app and complete registration by entering their vehicle registration number along with their national identity card number.

According to the official sources, the system would assign petrol quotas to individuals based on their requirements and the overall availability of fuel.

The initiative is aimed at improving transparency and ensuring efficient distribution of petroleum resources across the country.

However, it is not yet clear that whether the system will be temporarily or permanent. The citizens are much curious about the move as they eagerly want to know that how much petrol they will be able to buy. Many believes that such move could cause trouble to the sale and purchase of the petrol, because it could fan under-table deals.

The petrol price is already high. The war has started to affect the national economy.