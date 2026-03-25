Israel plans Lebanon buffer zone as US deploys troops, Iran claims regional strikes

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel will establish a large security buffer zone in southern Lebanon to prevent attacks by Hezbollah.

The minister said that Israeli forces have already destroyed key bridges near the Litani River as part of military operations in the area. He added that the return of displaced Lebanese civilians would be subject to security conditions being ensured.

In a parallel development, the Pentagon is planning to deploy approximately 3,000 troops to the Middle East as tensions escalate. Reports indicate that the 82nd Airborne Division, an emergency response force, may be deployed along with its division headquarters.

Earlier, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that US operations against Iran are continuing without interruption, adding that efforts to achieve military objectives remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had targeted US military bases in Israel as well as in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain using missiles and drones. The group alleged that the strikes caused significant casualties and damage, though there was no independent confirmation.

Separately, a spokesperson for Iran’s top joint military command rejected reports of possible negotiations with the United States, saying Washington should not “present its defeat as an agreement.” The spokesperson warned that US influence in the region would decline and maintained that regional stability depends on Iran’s military strength.

He further said that energy prices would not return to previous levels unless the United States recognises the shifting regional dynamics, adding that stability is achieved through power and that Iran would not enter into any agreement under the current circumstances.