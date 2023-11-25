AGL38.56▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)AIRLINK207.77▲ 17.83 (0.09%)BOP10.06▲ 0.55 (0.06%)CNERGY7.08▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.99▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)DFML41.14▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)DGKC103.46▼ -6.36 (-0.06%)FCCL36.35▼ -1.81 (-0.05%)FFBL91.59▼ -4.67 (-0.05%)FFL14.6▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC139.43▲ 10.6 (0.08%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)KEL5.97▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.86▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF47.28▼ -2.7 (-0.05%)NBP73.76▲ 1.33 (0.02%)OGDC222.66▼ -10.63 (-0.05%)PAEL38.11▲ 2.99 (0.09%)PIBTL9.27▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL205.85▼ -5.55 (-0.03%)PRL39.85▲ 3.33 (0.09%)PTC26.62▲ 0.58 (0.02%)SEARL110.24▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)TELE9.23▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)TOMCL38.21▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)TPLP13.77▲ 0.98 (0.08%)TREET26.45▲ 0.47 (0.02%)TRG60.54▼ -1.46 (-0.02%)UNITY34.14▼ -1.43 (-0.04%)WTL1.88▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Another minor girl dies after falling into open manhole

An unfortunate incident was reported from Karachi, where a minor girl died after falling into an uncovered manhole.According to police officials, a two-year-old girl named Muskan died after falling into an uncovered sewer in Karachi’s Memon Goth area.

The tragic incident reportedly took place in the constituency of Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad.It is worth mentioning here that two months before this incident, a minor boy drowned in a sewer in the same area.

The incident took place at Memon Goth where the two-and-a-half-year boy slipped into a sewer. According to his father Abdur Rehman, the deceased child was his only son.

The father and son were visiting the area to attend a function when they were met with the tragedy, according to a relative of the affected family.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad met Abdur Rehman and offered his condolences to him. He assured the victim’s father of taking strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence.

