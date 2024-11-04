9 November Public Holiday Update for Schools, and Offices

LAHORE — School going students and office workers continue to keep an eye on coming holidays ahead of winter break, to get some relaxing time from regular routine, and the next holiday is November 9 – a gazetted holiday in Pakistan.

As the November 9 holiday remains in the official gazette, the federal government has yet to make a formal announcement about it.

For the unversed, November 9 will be on Saturday, which is already a holiday in many schools, and colleges in Lahore amid a smog emergency while for offices, the government is expected to make relief in days to come and it will be a long weekend.

Iqbal Day Holiday in Pakistan

Iqbal Day is traditionally marked in Pakistan with zeal, though it has faced cancellations in recent years. However, the holiday was reinstated two years back, and its inclusion in the current year’s list has been confirmed, much to the delight of citizens.

The day commemorates Iqbal’s figure which is crucial for Pakistan movement. The poetry and ideas of legendary poet promoted self-determination and a separate Muslim identity, laying the groundwork for the country’s creation in 1947.