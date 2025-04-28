Gold rate in Pakistan today, 28 April, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Lahore Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Islamabad Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Peshawar Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Quetta Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Sialkot Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Hyderabad Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440 Faisalabad Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold 348,700 Per 10Gram Gold 298,950 Per Gram Gold 29,895

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.