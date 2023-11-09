LAHORE – A public holiday is being observed across Pakistan today November 9 on the account of 146th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The Philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9,1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a simple but investiture change of guards’ ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Iqbal in Lahore. A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guards at the mausoleum.

Station Commander Lahore of Pakistan Navy Commodore Sajid Hussain was chief guest on this occasion. He laid floral wreath at mausoleum and offered prayers.