8171 Web Portal Rs13,500 Payment Status Online for BISP Beneficaries 2025 Update

8171 Web Portal Rs13500 Payment Status Online For Bisp Beneficaries 2025 Update
8171 Web Portal Update for Rs13500 Payment: Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) quarterly payment has been increased for Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries from Rs10,500 to 13,500 from 2025 amid efforts to support underprivileged communities.

8171 Web Portal, part of Pakistan’s Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), saw updates, making it easier for all recepients to check their status for payment under the Kafalat Program.

As per the latest updates, the BISP portal now compiles 2024 NSER data, providing more accurate and up-to-date information, ensuring that only eligible women are picked to get funds.

BISP Update

Update Details
Updated Data Integration 8171 portal now uses 2024 NSER data
Improved Payment Status  Provides clearer details on eligibility and required actions for receiving payments.
New Features The portal got new features that will improve accessibility, especially for those living in remote regions.

BISP Payment Update 2025

For those not having access, users can also avail SMS service is available for those without internet access.

To check payment, you can send you valid ID card number to 8171 for details. Please visit nearest BISP portal to update their details.

The eligible candidates can be collected through designated BISP payment centers, linked bank accounts, or mobile wallets like Easypaisa and JazzCash.

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) New Registration Process

Web Desk (Lahore)

