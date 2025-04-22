Punjab starts aerial surveillance to identify pollution hotspots

LAHORE – Under Hawk’s Eye Initiative, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has formulated Aerial Surveillance Company (ASC) to identify pollution hotspots in the province.

The seven-member committee headed by EPA’s Additional Director General Dr Zafar Iqbal will conduct aerial surveillance through drones equipped with latest technology to identify pollution hotspots throughout Punjab.

According to the ToRs, the ASC will gather actionable information for the EPA to enforce environmental regulations and mitigate pollution. The operational head will be responsible for uploading the detailed surveillance report on given Google form, generated and maintained at Strategy and Analysis Wing (SAW) within twenty-four (24) hours of completing each mission.

The Incharge Strategy and Analysis Wing (SAW), EPA Headquarters, shall brief the Director General, EPA Punjab about the said surveillance report and subsequent actions taken in the field, on daily basis. This order shall remain in force until modified or withdrawn.