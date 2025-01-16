Call to adopt localized strategies to combat winter smog in Punjab

LAHORE – Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of adopting localized strategies to combat winter smog in Punjab.

They underscored the pivotal role of education, policy, and community action in addressing smog, fostering a collaborative approach towards a healthier environment.

The Punjab University’s Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering arranged the seminar in collaboration with the Rural Community Development Society (RCDS) and Welthungerhilfe.

Experts from academia, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, and the city traffic police shared insights to deepen students’ understanding of smog’s causes, consequences, and health impacts, empowering them to contribute to mitigation efforts.

They presented both short-term and long-term solutions for managing winter smog in Punjab, sharing a strategic roadmap tailored to Lahore’s smog crisis. The latest research on climate change was discussed to inspire student research and engagement.

Government officials provided insights into policy interventions and initiatives fostering stakeholder coordination.

Qaisar Iqbal, Managing Director of RCDS, stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in safeguarding the environment. He emphasized the importance of nationwide tree plantation initiatives.

Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Dean of the Faculty of Geosciences, highlighted the severe impact of smog on daily life. He urged students to raise awareness within their communities and leverage social media to advocate for smog mitigation. He underscored the human contribution to smog and the need for proactive youth involvement.

Hameed Ullah Malik, Director General of PDMA, detailed PDMA’s role in smog mitigation and stakeholder engagement. Additionally, the enforcement efforts of the city traffic police and district administration in ensuring legal compliance were outlined.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, Director General of Rescue 1122, elaborated on the operational strategies of Rescue 1122 in addressing smog-related emergencies.