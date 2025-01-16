Best affordable Cars in Pakistan in budget of Rs 8-10lac (2025 Update)

Auto sales in Pakistan improved as around ten thousand units sold last month, despite skyrocketing prices of new cars. As cut in interest rates, and improved consumer confidence, helped boost sales, there are still several people who are not be able to buy new cars, and are looking to get their hands on budget cars within one million.

If you are looking for entry-level cars like Mehran, Altom there are several models that remain available that offer a mix of affordability, reliability, and performance.

Cars Under Rs10 Lac in Pakistan

Model Year Range Key Features Suzuki Mehran — Affordable, low-cost maintenance, dependable Suzuki Alto 2008-2010 Fuel efficiency, compact design, easy to maintain Daihatsu Cuore 2009-2011 Compact, fuel-efficient, easy to maintain, ideal for crowded city streets Hyundai Santro 2005 Exec GV Durability, low maintenance, budget-friendly, great for small families or first-time buyers Suzuki Cultus 2005-2008 Compact size, fuel efficiency, spacious, dependable, good resale value Suzuki Liana 2004-2006 Spacious cabin, good fuel efficiency, comfort and practicality in an affordable package Daihatsu Hijet 2008 Small minivan, compact design, useful payload capacity, suitable for personal and commercial use Suzuki Baleno 2004-2007 Practical, reliable, spacious hatchback, affordable Honda City 2002 EXi Spacious interior, efficient engine, good value for families looking for comfort and performance Honda Civic 1994-1995 Sporty option, reliable reputation, aftermarket support

Cultus remains among top fuel-efficient vehicles with spacious interior and strong resale value, making it ideal for city drivers. Hyundai Santro, and Daihatsu Hijet also remained among other top choices.

Next on the list is Suzuki Alto, another fuel-efficient, which is easy-to-maintain option popular among city commuters. If you are looking for sedan, you can consider Suzuki Liana, Honda Civic (1994-1995) and Honda City early 2000 model. Suzuki Baleno is another practical, reliable hatchback offering affordability and space.