Jacobabad sizzles at 44°C as heatwaves persist in Sindh

KARACHI – Heatwaves continued to prevail across Sindh on Tuesday with mercury rising as high as 44°C in Jacobabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the prevailing harsh conditions to persist on Wednesday and the remaining days of the week.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Under these conditions, very hot and dry weather is predicted in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds are predicted during the afternoon.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 41°C and 43°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 40°C and 42°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 42°C and 44°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 41°C and 43°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, heatwaves persisted in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. The maximum temperature in Chhor, Larkana, Mithi, Dadu, Mir Pur Khas and Nawabshah was recorded at 43°C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.