40000 prize bond draw September 2025: Check full winners list online

PESHAWAR – The National Savings Centre Peshawar is set to hold 40,000 prize bond draw for September 2025 today (Wednesday)with holders of the denominations waiting for the results as they desire to win mega prizes.

The Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The holders of the premium prize bonds receives a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws.

Each bond has a unique alpha-numeric number where the alpha denotes the series and the number reflects bond serial number, providing equal chances to win the mega prizes.

40000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

1st Prize: 1 prize of Rs. 80,000,000

2nd Prize: 3 prizes of Rs. 30,000,000 each

3rd Prize: 660 prizes of Rs. 500,000 each

40000 Prize Bond Draw Winners

The winners of the 40000 prize bond draw September 2025 will be updated here as soon as they are announced by the savings centre. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer for updates.

40000 Prize Bond Draw List PDF

The complete PDF list of 40000 prize bond draw will be shared here as it is released by the savings centre.

Tax Deduction

Any investment made under Premium Prize Bond Scheme and profit earned thereon is exempted from compulsory deduction of Zakat.

However, withholding tax on both the profit and prize money shall be applicable as per the prevailing rate notified by the Federal Government.