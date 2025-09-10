Punjab excise automatically transfers over 23 million vehicle number plates to owners

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has begun automatically transferring number plates to registered owners without requiring a formal application.

The new system came into effect on September 1, reports said.

Previously, vehicle owners were required to submit an application to have their number plates transferred under their names.

However, the excise department has now shifted the plates of over 23.6 million registered vehicles and motorcycles directly to the names of their respective owners. This change has been confirmed by Director General Excise, Umar Sher Chattha.

The initiative covers a wide range of vehicles registered across Punjab, including nearly 20 million motorcycles and more than 2.1 million cars.

In addition, over 600,000 rickshaws, 200,000 pickups, and 100,000 trucks have had their number plates updated to reflect the name of the current owner based on their national identity card.

The Excise Department has also confirmed the transfer of number plates for more than 500,000 tractors, 131,000 delivery vans, over 100,000 buses, and 51,000 mini-buses.

This automated update is expected to significantly reduce paperwork and improve transparency in vehicle ownership records across the province.