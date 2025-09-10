Schools closed in Karachi as another rain spell expected in next 48 hours

KARACHI – All educational institutions across Karachi have been closed today (September 10) due to ongoing and forecasted heavy rainfall.

The Karachi commissioner has issued a formal notification confirming the closure, citing safety concerns for students and staff due to the persistent bad weather.

The Dow University of Health Sciences has also postponed all examinations scheduled for today. University officials confirmed that new dates for the exams will be announced later.

Since Tuesday morning, various parts of Karachi have been experiencing intermittent light to heavy rainfall. Areas such as Malir, Quaidabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Surjani Town, Safora, Gulistan-e-Johar, Sohrab Goth, Saddar, Clifton, and Shahrah-e-Faisal have all reported continuous rain activity.

A particularly intense spell of rain began around 8 PM on Tuesday night, leading to water accumulation in low-lying areas including Shahrah-e-Faisal, near the Drigh Road underpass, Model Colony, Rashid Minhas Road, NIPA, Safora, and Malir. This has caused significant disruption to traffic and daily activities.

Other neighborhoods including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Nazimabad, and the SITE industrial area also reported heavy downpours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a new rain spell is expected to hit Karachi within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The core of the current weather system is still approaching the city, indicating the possibility of further rainfall and potential urban flooding.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in waterlogged areas.