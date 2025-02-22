3-year Installment Plan for Honda CD70 Dream 2025 Update

Honda CD70 Dream remains a niche product, launched for those looking to ride different from the mainstream 70cc bikes. The model of the country’s oldest bike maker stands out with its unique design, sporty visor, and cool speedometer.

The bike provides a smooth ride even, with a blend of style and practicality that sets it apart. The comfort, durability, and reliability of CD70 Dream make it decent choice for those looking for something different. Honda CD 70 Dream is ideal for riders who appreciate quality and exclusivity in their experience.

Despite the plethora of two-wheeler options in the market, CD 70 Dream lacks many of the latest features while its low resale and niche category makes its bike which is not fit for everyone.

Honda CD 70 Dream Latest Price 2025

Honda CD 70 Dream price is Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

CD 70 Dream Installment Plans

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 50,670 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 52,470 Monthly Payment Rs. 5,348 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 5,348

Option 2:

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 50,670 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 52,470 Monthly Payment Rs. 5,108 Number of Months 24 Monthly Installment Rs. 5,108

Option 3:

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 50,670 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 52,470 Monthly Payment Rs. 9,853 Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment Rs. 9,853

NOTE: This Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check prices with other lenders to compare rates