Ben Duckett, Joe Root guide England to mammoth total of 351 against Australia in Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Ben Duckett’s robust century and a solid half-century from Joe Root powered England to a commanding total of 351 in their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia.

Australia opted to bowl first and England set formidable target by finishing at 351/8 in their 50 overs. Aussie bowlers’s bowling attack made an early breakthrough, removing Phil Salt for 10, with Alex Carey pulling off a stunning catch at mid-on off Ben Dwarshuis’ bowling.

Young batter Jamie Smith showed promise with three well-timed boundaries but fell for 15, leaving England at 43/2 in the 5.2 over mark. However, Joe Root joined Duckett, and together they steadied the ship, adding a crucial 158-run partnership for the third wicket. Root’s 68-run knock included four stylish boundaries.

After Root’s dismissal in the 30th over, England stood strong at 201/3, with Duckett continuing to dominate the Australian bowlers. Duckett reached his century in spectacular fashion, hitting two consecutive boundaries in the 31st over, much to the delight of the packed Lahore crowd.

Despite a brief resistance from Australia, with Harry Brook falling for 3 after another remarkable catch from Carey, Duckett remained unstoppable, sharing a 61-run stand with Jos Buttler (21) to bring England close to 300. Australian spinner Adam Zampa emerged as the standout bowler for the Aussies, taking two wickets in his 10 overs, but it was a challenging day for the rest of the Australian attack.

With England posting an imposing total, the onus is now on Australia to chase down the target in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Speaking at the toss, England captain Jos Buttler said, “We will try to set a good target for Australia. Every match against them in ICC events is crucial,”.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Steve Smith acknowledged the absence of key bowlers but expressed confidence in his team’s performance, “We will try to restrict England to a low total. The team is in good form, and we aim to deliver a strong performance,”.

A large number of cricket fans are present there in the ground to watch the thrilling clash between Australia and England.

Playing XIs:

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood