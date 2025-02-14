Honda City updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for Feb 2025

LAHORE – A private bank in Pakistan offers an easy car Ijarah or financing plans to people who want to buy the Honda City 1.2 on installments.

The all-new Honda City 1.2 has strong sales in local auto market due to its sleek design and impressive performance coupled with fuel efficiency.

The popular sedan’s exterior features sharp body lines, besides equipping with push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

It also boasts automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

It is powered by Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHCi-VTEC engine, offering a perfect combination of power and fuel efficiency.

Safety is prioritized with features such as airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), providing safe drive on the road.

Honda City 1.2 Prices in Pakistan

Honda City 1.2 comes in two variants in Pakistan CVT and MT. The ex-factor price of the CVT variant Rs4,689,000 while the manual edition is available for Rs4,649,000.

Honda City 1.2 Easy Installment Plans

Meezan Bank offers easy five years installment plan for both variants of Honda City 1.2. The calculations have been made with 30% security deposit and 15% residual value.

Under the five-year plan for Honda City 1.2 CVT, the buyer will deposit Rs1,409,800 in wake of upfront amount while the monthly installment will be Rs86,304 for sixty months.

Similarly, the upfront amount for Honda City 1.2 MT will be Rs1,397,800 while the monthly installment will be Rs85,618.