27 militants gunned down by Pak forces in Balochistan operation: ISPR

QUETTA – At least twenty-seven militants have been eliminated in an operation with security forces in the Kacchi district of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said a major counter-terrorism operation was conducted by security forces in Kacchi District on intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the region.

The operation, carried out by elite security units, saw troops strategically surround and engage the terrorists’ hideout. After the prolonged gunfight, 27 militants were killed, marking a significant blow to terrorist operations in the region.

Along with the elimination of militants, the counter-terrorism operation led to the destruction of multiple hideouts, as well as large stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, further dismantling the terrorists’ capabilities.

The killed terrorists were linked to a series of attacks against security forces and civilians in Balochistan and were listed as high-priority targets by law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan’s security forces reiterated their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Balochistan and to thwarting any attempts to disrupt the region’s progress.